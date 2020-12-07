SAN DIEGO (July 12, 2020) U.S. Navy Sailors prepare to combat a fire aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) July 12. On the morning of July 12, a fire was called away aboard the ship while it was moored pier side at Naval Base San Diego. Base and shipboard firefighters responded to the fire. USS Bonhomme Richard is going through a maintenance availability, which began in 2018. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christina Ross)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2020 Date Posted: 07.13.2020 04:34 Photo ID: 6272552 VIRIN: 200712-N-BL599-2037 Resolution: 6000x3376 Size: 894.15 KB Location: US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Fire [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.