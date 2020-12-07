Coast Guard aircrew rescues stranded kayaker at base of Humbug Mountain, Oregon

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Sector North Bend’s air facility in Newport, Oregon, rescues a 58-year-old man who became stranded on the rocky shore at the base of Humbug Mountain after his kayak overturned in the water Sunday, July 12, 2020. After being hoisted into the helicopter, the man was transported to Cape Blanco State Airport where his care was transferred to emergency medical services personnel. (U.S. Coast Guard provided by Coast Guard Sector North Bend)

