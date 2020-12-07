Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard aircrew rescues stranded kayaker at base of Humbug Mountain, Oregon

    NORTH BEND, OR, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Cynthia Oldham 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1

    An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Sector North Bend’s air facility in Newport, Oregon, rescues a 58-year-old man who became stranded on the rocky shore at the base of Humbug Mountain after his kayak overturned in the water Sunday, July 12, 2020. After being hoisted into the helicopter, the man was transported to Cape Blanco State Airport where his care was transferred to emergency medical services personnel. (U.S. Coast Guard provided by Coast Guard Sector North Bend)

    This work, Coast Guard aircrew rescues stranded kayaker at base of Humbug Mountain, Oregon, by PO1 Cynthia Oldham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

