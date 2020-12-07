Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AMDS Career Advising Training

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sean Evans  

    514th Air Mobility Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Reserve Master Sgt. Rapheal Wescott, the 514th Air Mobility Wing career advisor, provides career advising training to Reserve Citizen Airmen with the 514th Aerospace Medicine Squadron on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., July 12, 2020. As a career advisor, Wescott assists service members by providing them with the most up-to-date information on qualifications and requirements for different careers to achieve their goals.

    This work, AMDS Career Advising Training, by SSgt Sean Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFRC
    JBMDL
    514 AMW
    Freedom Wing

