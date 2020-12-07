U.S. Air Force Reserve Master Sgt. Rapheal Wescott, the 514th Air Mobility Wing career advisor, provides career advising training to Reserve Citizen Airmen with the 514th Aerospace Medicine Squadron on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., July 12, 2020. As a career advisor, Wescott assists service members by providing them with the most up-to-date information on qualifications and requirements for different careers to achieve their goals.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2020 Date Posted: 07.12.2020 15:02 Photo ID: 6272260 VIRIN: 200712-F-DV652-1001 Resolution: 1818x1210 Size: 1.49 MB Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AMDS Career Advising Training, by SSgt Sean Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.