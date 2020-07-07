200707-N-AT101-2080 ARABIAN GULF (July 7, 2020) A Mark VI patrol boat, assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 56, and two MH-60S Seahawk helicopters, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 26, conduct a live-fire exercise in the Arabian Gulf, July 7, 2020. CTF 56 is responsible for the planning and execution of expeditionary missions including coastal riverine operations in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Maddelin Hamm/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.07.2020 Date Posted: 07.12.2020 04:39 Photo ID: 6272138 VIRIN: 200707-N-AT101-2080 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 806.18 KB Location: BH Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CTF 56 Live-Fire Exercise [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Maddelin Hamm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.