    CTF 56 Live-Fire Exercise [Image 3 of 4]

    CTF 56 Live-Fire Exercise

    BAHRAIN

    07.07.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Maddelin Hamm 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    200707-N-AT101-2080 ARABIAN GULF (July 7, 2020) A Mark VI patrol boat, assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 56, and two MH-60S Seahawk helicopters, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 26, conduct a live-fire exercise in the Arabian Gulf, July 7, 2020. CTF 56 is responsible for the planning and execution of expeditionary missions including coastal riverine operations in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Maddelin Hamm/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2020
    Date Posted: 07.12.2020 04:39
    Photo ID: 6272138
    VIRIN: 200707-N-AT101-2080
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 806.18 KB
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CTF 56 Live-Fire Exercise [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Maddelin Hamm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

