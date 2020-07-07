CTF 56 Live-Fire Exercise

200707-N-AT101-2083 ARABIAN GULF (July 7, 2020) Senior Chief Boatswain's Mate Raymond Hoke, assigned to Commander Task Unit (CTU) 56.7, stands watch aboard a Mark VI patrol boat during a live-fire exercise with Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 26 in the Arabian Gulf, July 7, 2020. CTU 56.7 supports Commander, Task Force 56 which is responsible for the planning and execution of expeditionary missions including coastal riverine operations in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Maddelin Hamm/Released)

