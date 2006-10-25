A boat crew from Coast Guard Station Shinnecock conducts training aboard a 25-foot response boat near Shinnecock Bay, N.Y., October 25, 2006. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gina Ruoti)
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2006
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2020 20:01
|Photo ID:
|6272084
|VIRIN:
|061025-G-KA150-0165
|Resolution:
|3000x1857
|Size:
|1006.68 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 25-foot Response Boat, by PO1 Gina Ruoti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT