Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    25-foot Response Boat

    25-foot Response Boat

    UNITED STATES

    10.25.2006

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gina Ruoti 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11 PADET Los Angeles

    A boat crew from Coast Guard Station Shinnecock conducts training aboard a 25-foot response boat near Shinnecock Bay, N.Y., October 25, 2006. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gina Ruoti)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.25.2006
    Date Posted: 07.11.2020 20:01
    Photo ID: 6272084
    VIRIN: 061025-G-KA150-0165
    Resolution: 3000x1857
    Size: 1006.68 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25-foot Response Boat, by PO1 Gina Ruoti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USCG
    Response Boat
    Coast Guard
    25-foot rb-s
    25-foot response boat

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT