Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard rescues fisherman 100-miles west of Coos Bay, OR [Image 1 of 2]

    Coast Guard rescues fisherman 100-miles west of Coos Bay, OR

    COOS BAY, OR, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    A Coast Guard aircrew medically evacuates a man from a fishing vessel operating 100 miles west of Coos Bay, Oregon, July 11, 2020. The aircrew hoisted the injured fisherman safely and transferred him to emergency medical services personnel. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ben Loy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2020
    Date Posted: 07.11.2020 20:54
    Photo ID: 6272081
    VIRIN: 200711-G-SG988-0012
    Resolution: 587x392
    Size: 89.62 KB
    Location: COOS BAY, OR, US 
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues fisherman 100-miles west of Coos Bay, OR [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard rescues fisherman 100-miles west of Coos Bay, OR
    Coast Guard rescues fisherman 100-miles west of Coos Bay, OR

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    MEDEVAC
    SAR
    USCG
    Oregon
    Rescue
    North Bend
    Dolphin
    Helicopter
    Coos Bay
    Fishing Boat

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT