    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 1 of 2]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    SAN DIEGO (July 9, 2020) – Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Airman Alex Tate, from Harrisville, Tenn., kisses his wife while holding his newborn at Naval Air Station North Island on July 9, 2020. USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) returned to Naval Air Station North Island after a six-month deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alex Corona)

