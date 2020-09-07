SAN DIEGO (July 9, 2020) – Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Airman Alex Tate, from Harrisville, Tenn., kisses his wife while holding his newborn at Naval Air Station North Island on July 9, 2020. USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) returned to Naval Air Station North Island after a six-month deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alex Corona)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.09.2020 Date Posted: 07.11.2020 16:18 Photo ID: 6272048 VIRIN: 200709-N-VN584-1013 Resolution: 1572x1048 Size: 1.09 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.