    JBER Salutes local COVID-19 Heroes [Image 14 of 17]

    JBER Salutes local COVID-19 Heroes

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    Two U.S. Army AH-64D Apache Longbow attack helicopters assigned to the 1st Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment Attack Reconnaissance Battalion out of Fort Wainwright, Alaska, maneuver over Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson, Alaska, July 10, 2020, as part of JBER Salutes, a two-day event to show appreciation to service members and nearly 100 Anchorage-area “COVID Heroes” and their guests. The service members and COVID Heroes, nominated for their support to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic, toured various areas of the installation, viewed exhibits and static displays of aircraft, and watched demonstrations by Explosive Ordnance Disposal, military working dog teams, and Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear experts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Angela Earle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2020
    Date Posted: 07.11.2020 00:46
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Alaska
    Joint Forces
    CH-47 Chinook helicopter
    Alaska National Guard
    coronavirus
    COVID-19
    JBER Salutes

