JBER Salutes local COVID-19 Heroes

Alaska Air National Guard Pararescue jumpers engage a simulated enemy at the Malemute Drop Zone at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 10, 2020, during JBER Salutes, a two-day event to show appreciation to service members and nearly 100 Anchorage-area “COVID Heroes” and their guests. The service members and COVID Heroes, nominated for their support to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic, toured various areas of the installation, viewed exhibits and static displays of aircraft, and watched demonstrations by Explosive Ordnance Disposal, military working dog teams, and Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear experts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathan Valdes Montijo)

