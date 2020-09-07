15th MEU Marines communicate beyond line of sight

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Samuel Kostreva, a tactical data systems technician with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, emplaces wire for a radio system into an MV-22B Osprey for beyond line of sight training at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California, July 9, 2020. The BLOS training improved and expanded skills needed to facilitate communication between adjacent units or higher headquarters that are located beyond the horizon and cannot be physically seen. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brendan Mullin)

