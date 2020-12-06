The Fort McCoy Exchange is shown June 12, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The Exchange remained open during the installation’s COVID-19 response as an essential store and is a key retail location for the post. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
