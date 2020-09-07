U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John "Chain" Wonnum, an F-15C pilot, completes a “fini” flight at the 125th Fighter Wing on Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, Fla. July 9, 2020. Wonnum concluded a four-year tour at the wing where he primarily flew aerospace control alert missions and amassed more than 700 hours of flight time on the F-15C. In August, Wonnum will begin an F-16 re-qualification course at Kelly Field in Texas before heading to his next assignment at the 113th Wing based in Washington, D.C. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech Sgt. Chelsea Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.09.2020 Date Posted: 07.10.2020 15:21 Photo ID: 6271390 VIRIN: 200709-Z-XV261-1050 Resolution: 3038x1709 Size: 3.47 MB Location: JACKSONVILLE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pilot caps four-year tour with 'fini' flight [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Chelsea Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.