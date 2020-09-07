Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Pilot caps four-year tour with 'fini' flight [Image 4 of 4]

    Pilot caps four-year tour with 'fini' flight

    JACKSONVILLE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith 

    125th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John "Chain" Wonnum, an F-15C pilot, completes a “fini” flight at the 125th Fighter Wing on Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, Fla. July 9, 2020. Wonnum concluded a four-year tour at the wing where he primarily flew aerospace control alert missions and amassed more than 700 hours of flight time on the F-15C. In August, Wonnum will begin an F-16 re-qualification course at Kelly Field in Texas before heading to his next assignment at the 113th Wing based in Washington, D.C. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech Sgt. Chelsea Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2020
    Date Posted: 07.10.2020 15:21
    Photo ID: 6271390
    VIRIN: 200709-Z-XV261-1050
    Resolution: 3038x1709
    Size: 3.47 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, FL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pilot caps four-year tour with 'fini' flight [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Chelsea Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pilot caps four-year tour with 'fini' flight
    Pilot caps four-year tour with 'fini' flight
    Pilot caps four-year tour with 'fini' flight
    Pilot caps four-year tour with 'fini' flight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    F-15
    fighter pilot
    flight
    combat pilot
    125 fighter wing
    air combatant command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT