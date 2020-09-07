Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MCLB Barstow awarded for safety [Image 2 of 2]

    MCLB Barstow awarded for safety

    MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE BARSTOW, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Jack Adamyk 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

    MCLB Barstow has been recognized for its safety practices by the Department of Defense, the Department of the Navy, and the Occupational Health and Safety Administration 30 times since 2006.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2020
    Date Posted: 07.10.2020 12:26
    Photo ID: 6271184
    VIRIN: 200709-A-JT686-326
    Resolution: 1200x1600
    Size: 575.49 KB
    Location: MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE BARSTOW, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCLB Barstow awarded for safety [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Jack Adamyk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ground Climate Assessment Survey
    MCLB Barstow awarded for safety

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    MCLB Barstow awarded for safety

    TAGS

    #MarineCorpsAchievementInSafetyAward #MCLBBarstow

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT