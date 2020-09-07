MCLB Barstow has been recognized for its safety practices by the Department of Defense, the Department of the Navy, and the Occupational Health and Safety Administration 30 times since 2006.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.09.2020 Date Posted: 07.10.2020 12:26 Photo ID: 6271184 VIRIN: 200709-A-JT686-326 Resolution: 1200x1600 Size: 575.49 KB Location: MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE BARSTOW, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MCLB Barstow awarded for safety [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Jack Adamyk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.