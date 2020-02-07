Medical supervisor, instructor Tim Cranton from the Czech Republic, guides U.S. Soldiers and NATO allies including Soldiers and components of the police from Germany during the International Lifesavers Combat Course, Wackernheim, Germany, July 2, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Michele Wiencek)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2020 10:35
|Photo ID:
|6271017
|VIRIN:
|200702-A-LL070-0225
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|21.47 MB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ICSL - International Combat Lifesavers Course [Image 13 of 13], by Michele Wiencek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
