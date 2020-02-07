Medical instructor Vit "Mike" Kovar from the Czech Republic, demonstrate how to place a tourniquet on a notional wounded casualty during the International Lifesavers Combat Course, Wackernheim, Germany, July 2, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Michele Wiencek)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2020 10:34
|Photo ID:
|6271008
|VIRIN:
|200702-A-LL070-0014
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|6.81 MB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, BW, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ICSL - International Combat Lifesavers Course [Image 13 of 13], by Michele Wiencek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT