U.S. Soldiers and NATO allies including Soldiers and components of the police from Germany and the Czech Republic participate in the annual International Combat Life Saver Course (ICLS) at the Urban Operations Training Site located in Wackernheim, Germany, July 2, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Michele Wiencek)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2020 10:34
|Photo ID:
|6271007
|VIRIN:
|200702-A-LL070-0010
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|9.12 MB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, BW, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ICSL - International Combat Lifesavers Course [Image 13 of 13], by Michele Wiencek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT