Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Logistics challenges, opportunities discussed during Lexington Institute webinar

    Logistics challenges, opportunities discussed during Lexington Institute webinar

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    06.26.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Africa Command

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Leonard Kosinski, U.S. Africa Command Director for Logistics, helps offload a pallet during a logistics mission to East Africa. U.S. Africa Command partnered with the multinational Heavy Airlift Wing (HAW) to deliver critical supplies to troops supporting East Africa operations as part of an effort to strengthen international logistics support in Africa.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2020
    Date Posted: 07.10.2020 07:40
    Photo ID: 6270839
    VIRIN: 200626-A-AC999-001
    Resolution: 3496x2442
    Size: 4.08 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Logistics challenges, opportunities discussed during Lexington Institute webinar, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NATO
    Africa
    logistics
    AFRICOM
    East Africa
    Africa Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT