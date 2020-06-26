U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Leonard Kosinski, U.S. Africa Command Director for Logistics, helps offload a pallet during a logistics mission to East Africa. U.S. Africa Command partnered with the multinational Heavy Airlift Wing (HAW) to deliver critical supplies to troops supporting East Africa operations as part of an effort to strengthen international logistics support in Africa.
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2020 07:40
|Photo ID:
|6270839
|VIRIN:
|200626-A-AC999-001
|Resolution:
|3496x2442
|Size:
|4.08 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Logistics challenges, opportunities discussed during Lexington Institute webinar, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT