    JBER Salutes local COVID-19 Heroes [Image 3 of 7]

    JBER Salutes local COVID-19 Heroes

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Samuel Colvin 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Joshua “Cabo” Gunderson, F-22 Raptor Demonstration team pilot and commander, flies a U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 90th Fighter Squadron over Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 9, 2020, as part of JBER Salutes, a two-day event to show appreciation to service members and nearly 100 Anchorage-area “COVID Heroes” and their guests. The service members and COVID Heroes, nominated for their support to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic, toured various areas of the installation, viewed exhibits and static displays of aircraft, and watched demonstrations by Explosive Ordnance Disposal, military working dog teams, and Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear experts.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2020
    Date Posted: 07.09.2020 22:11
    Photo ID: 6270596
    VIRIN: 200709-F-YL679-1403
    Resolution: 2205x1764
    Size: 1.85 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBER Salutes local COVID-19 Heroes [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Samuel Colvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

