Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Gen. Paul Funk II visits Fort Leavenworth [Image 3 of 4]

    Gen. Paul Funk II visits Fort Leavenworth

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Audrey Chappell 

    U.S. Army Combined Arms Center

    Gen. Paul Funk II, U.S. Army Taining and Doctrine Command commanding general, visited Fort Leavenworth to talk about the culture in the Army at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, July 9, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Audrey Chappell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2020
    Date Posted: 07.09.2020 12:50
    Photo ID: 6269963
    VIRIN: 200709-A-SP486-0122
    Resolution: 5669x3779
    Size: 861.79 KB
    Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gen. Paul Funk II visits Fort Leavenworth [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Audrey Chappell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Gen. Paul Funk II visits Fort Leavenworth
    Gen. Paul Funk II visits Fort Leavenworth
    Gen. Paul Funk II visits Fort Leavenworth
    Gen. Paul Funk II visits Fort Leavenworth

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    CAC
    TRADOC
    Leavenworth
    Fort Leavenworth
    Ft. Leavenworth
    US Army
    Kansas
    Combined Arms Center
    Gen. Paul Funk

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT