Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for European, NATO Policy on Brookings Institution virtual EU Defense Washington Forum [Image 1 of 2]

    Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for European, NATO Policy on Brookings Institution virtual EU Defense Washington Forum

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jackie Sanders 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for European and NATO Policy Michael C. Ryan discusses "Opportunities for further strengthening resilience" at the Brookings Institution's virtual EU Defense Washington Forum July 9, 2020. (Department of Defense photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jack Sanders)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2020
    Date Posted: 07.09.2020 10:44
    Photo ID: 6269820
    VIRIN: 200709-D-XI929-1001
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 6.52 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for European, NATO Policy on Brookings Institution virtual EU Defense Washington Forum [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for European, NATO Policy on Brookings Institution virtual EU Defense Washington Forum
    Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for European, NATO Policy on Brookings Institution virtual EU Defense Washington Forum

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    DoD
    Pentagon
    Virtual EU Defense Washington Forum
    NATO Policy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT