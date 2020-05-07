Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    200705-N-FA490-1007 [Image 7 of 7]

    200705-N-FA490-1007

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.05.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Andrew Langholf 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    PACIFIC OCEAN (July 5, 2020) U.S. Navy Warrant Officer William Jones, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97), coordinates small boat operations with the bridge from the boat deck, July 5, 2020. Halsey is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Andrew Langholf/Released) (Black and White filter added to the original image)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.05.2020
    Date Posted: 07.09.2020 10:02
    Photo ID: 6269799
    VIRIN: 200705-N-FA490-1007
    Resolution: 7952x4473
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 200705-N-FA490-1007 [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Andrew Langholf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    200705-N-FA490-1003
    200705-N-FA490-1253
    200705-N-FA490-1208
    200705-N-FA490-1195
    200705-N-FA490-1149
    200705-N-FA490-1041
    200705-N-FA490-1007

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    U.S. Southern Command
    DDG
    Destroyer
    USN
    Halsey
    FA490
    Langholf
    weeklyphotos
    Enhanced CN ops

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT