200705-N-FA490-1007

PACIFIC OCEAN (July 5, 2020) U.S. Navy Warrant Officer William Jones, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97), coordinates small boat operations with the bridge from the boat deck, July 5, 2020. Halsey is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Andrew Langholf/Released) (Black and White filter added to the original image)

