M4 carbine qualification

U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 106th Financial Management Support Unit, fires with M4 carbine in a kneeling position under Covid-19 prevention condition during marksmanship training at the indoor range Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Jul. 9, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Davide Dalla Massara)

