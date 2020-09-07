Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    M4 carbine qualification [Image 12 of 12]

    M4 carbine qualification

    VICENZA, ITALY

    07.09.2020

    Photo by Davide Dalla Massara 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 106th Financial Management Support Unit, fires with M4 carbine in a kneeling position under Covid-19 prevention condition during marksmanship training at the indoor range Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Jul. 9, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Davide Dalla Massara)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2020
    Date Posted: 07.09.2020 09:21
    Photo ID: 6269782
    VIRIN: 200709-A-DO858-0243
    Resolution: 5580x3720
    Size: 17.01 MB
    Location: VICENZA, IT 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, M4 carbine qualification [Image 12 of 12], by Davide Dalla Massara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

