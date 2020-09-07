U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 106th Financial Management Support Unit, fires with M4 carbine in a kneeling position under Covid-19 prevention condition during marksmanship training at the indoor range Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Jul. 9, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Davide Dalla Massara)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2020 09:21
|Photo ID:
|6269782
|VIRIN:
|200709-A-DO858-0243
|Resolution:
|5580x3720
|Size:
|17.01 MB
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, M4 carbine qualification [Image 12 of 12], by Davide Dalla Massara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT