    TFG Soldiers compete in rifle, pistol competition while deployed to Africa [Image 5 of 6]

    TFG Soldiers compete in rifle, pistol competition while deployed to Africa

    DJIBOUTI

    06.29.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Dylan Murakami 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Army Sgt. Manuel Medina, team leader, 1-200th Infantry Battalion, Task Force Guardian, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, scores a target during an Excellence in Competition (EIC) pistol match at a range in Djibouti, June 30, 2020. The Army EIC program allows soldiers to shoot pistol, rifle, or both, and those that place in the top 10 percent of qualified participants earn points toward an EIC badge in the respective disciplines. Soldiers, upon earning their first points, are authorized to wear the bronze EIC badge; at 20 points, the silver EIC badge, and once 30 points are reached, are awarded the Army’s Distinguished Rifleman or Distinguished Pistol Shot Badge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dylan Murakami)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TFG Soldiers compete in rifle, pistol competition while deployed to Africa [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Dylan Murakami, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

