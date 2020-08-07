Pacific Ocean Division holds Change of Command & Responsibility Ceremony

Col. Kirk E. Gibbs took command of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Pacific Ocean Division during a ceremony presided over by Lt. Gen. Todd T. Semonite, 54th Chief of Engineers and Commanding General of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

