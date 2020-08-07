Col. Kirk E. Gibbs took command of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Pacific Ocean Division during a ceremony presided over by Lt. Gen. Todd T. Semonite, 54th Chief of Engineers and Commanding General of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2020 04:04
|Photo ID:
|6269642
|VIRIN:
|200708-D-RV424-650
|Resolution:
|1986x1125
|Size:
|1.01 MB
|Location:
|FORT SHAFTER, HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pacific Ocean Division holds Change of Command & Responsibility Ceremony, by San Luciano Vera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Pacific Ocean Division holds Change of Command & Responsibility Ceremony
LEAVE A COMMENT