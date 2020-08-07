Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Pacific Ocean Division holds Change of Command & Responsibility Ceremony

    Pacific Ocean Division holds Change of Command &amp; Responsibility Ceremony

    FORT SHAFTER, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2020

    Photo by San Luciano Vera 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Pacific Ocean Division

    Col. Kirk E. Gibbs took command of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Pacific Ocean Division during a ceremony presided over by Lt. Gen. Todd T. Semonite, 54th Chief of Engineers and Commanding General of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2020
    Date Posted: 07.09.2020 04:04
    Photo ID: 6269642
    VIRIN: 200708-D-RV424-650
    Resolution: 1986x1125
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: FORT SHAFTER, HI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Ocean Division holds Change of Command & Responsibility Ceremony, by San Luciano Vera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Pacific Ocean Division holds Change of Command & Responsibility Ceremony

    TAGS

    #USACE #USArmy #Pacific Ocean Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT