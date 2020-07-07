Secretary of the Air Force Barbara M. Barrett looks at the contents of an F-35A Lightning II Arctic seat kit during her visit to Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 7, 2020. Barrett focused her visit on exploring arctic capabilities found only at the U.S. Air Force’s northern-most fighter wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Larue Guerrisky)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2020 18:55
|Photo ID:
|6269430
|VIRIN:
|200707-F-HJ760-1286
|Resolution:
|6368x4250
|Size:
|1.32 MB
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SecAF tours the high North, beholds Alaska airpower [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Aaron Guerrisky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
