    SecAF tours the high North, beholds Alaska airpower [Image 3 of 4]

    SecAF tours the high North, beholds Alaska airpower

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Guerrisky 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Secretary of the Air Force Barbara M. Barrett looks at the contents of an F-35A Lightning II Arctic seat kit during her visit to Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 7, 2020. Barrett focused her visit on exploring arctic capabilities found only at the U.S. Air Force’s northern-most fighter wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Larue Guerrisky)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2020
    Date Posted: 07.08.2020 18:55
    Photo ID: 6269430
    VIRIN: 200707-F-HJ760-1286
    Resolution: 6368x4250
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SecAF tours the high North, beholds Alaska airpower [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Aaron Guerrisky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Air Force
    Eielson Air Force Base
    354th Fighter Wing

