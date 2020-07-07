SecAF tours the high North, beholds Alaska airpower

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Raymond Allen, an Airman assigned to the 168th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, shows Secretary of the Air Force Barbara M. Barrett part of a KC-135 Stratotanker at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 7, 2020. Part of the tour focused on the 168th Wing’s mission to provide air refueling, missile warning, and space surveillance for the state and nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Larue Guerrisky)

Date Taken: 07.07.2020
Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US