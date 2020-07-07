Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SecAF tours the high North, beholds Alaska airpower

    SecAF tours the high North, beholds Alaska airpower

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Guerrisky 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Raymond Allen, an Airman assigned to the 168th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, shows Secretary of the Air Force Barbara M. Barrett part of a KC-135 Stratotanker at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 7, 2020. Part of the tour focused on the 168th Wing’s mission to provide air refueling, missile warning, and space surveillance for the state and nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Larue Guerrisky)

    Date Taken: 07.07.2020
    Date Posted: 07.08.2020 18:55
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 
    U.S. Air Force
    Eielson Air Force Base
    354th Fighter Wing

