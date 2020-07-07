SecAF tours the high North, beholds Alaska airpower

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Russell Reese, the 354th Range Squadron commander, briefs Secretary of the Air Force Barbara M. Barrett on the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex (JPARC) during her visit to Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 7, 2020. Reese briefed Barrett on the 354th Range Squadron’s mission which is dedicated to modernizing the JPARC infrastructure to provide necessary training aids to hone warfighter skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Larue Guerrisky)

Date Taken: 07.07.2020 Date Posted: 07.08.2020 Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US