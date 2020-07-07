Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen and Soldiers compete for Best Warrior [Image 41 of 49]

    Airmen and Soldiers compete for Best Warrior

    SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. John Winn 

    151st Air Refueling Wing

    Airmen and Solders from the Utah National Guard, compete in the annual Best Warrior competition at Camp Williams, Utah July 7, 2020. The competition includes marksmanship, a physical fitness challenge, ruck march, exams, and more and usually spans over a week. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the challenge was limited to one day of activities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Winn)

    Date Taken: 07.07.2020
    Date Posted: 07.08.2020 18:27
    Photo ID: 6269400
    VIRIN: 200707-Z-KV728-0591
    Resolution: 3500x2500
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen and Soldiers compete for Best Warrior [Image 49 of 49], by TSgt John Winn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

