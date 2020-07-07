Airmen and Soldiers compete for Best Warrior

Airmen and Solders from the Utah National Guard, compete in the annual Best Warrior competition at Camp Williams, Utah July 7, 2020. The competition includes marksmanship, a physical fitness challenge, ruck march, exams, and more and usually spans over a week. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the challenge was limited to one day of activities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Winn)

