1st Special Operations Munitions Squadron activation ceremony

U.S. Air Force Maj. Clayton Seiler, commander of the 1st Special Operations Munitions Squadron, renders his first salute to his squadron at Hurlburt Field, Florida, July 8, 2020. As commander, Seiler will oversee the sustainment of 1st Special Operations Wing aircraft munitions including precision strike and various bomb rack delivery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Blake Wiles)

