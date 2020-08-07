Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Special Operations Munitions Squadron activation ceremony [Image 7 of 7]

    1st Special Operations Munitions Squadron activation ceremony

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Blake Wiles 

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Clayton Seiler, commander of the 1st Special Operations Munitions Squadron, renders his first salute to his squadron at Hurlburt Field, Florida, July 8, 2020. As commander, Seiler will oversee the sustainment of 1st Special Operations Wing aircraft munitions including precision strike and various bomb rack delivery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Blake Wiles)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2020
    Date Posted: 07.08.2020 15:49
    Photo ID: 6269040
    VIRIN: 200708-F-NS874-1047
    Resolution: 6662x4441
    Size: 20.18 MB
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US 
    Hometown: ARVADA, CO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Special Operations Munitions Squadron activation ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Blake Wiles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Hurlburt Field
    Special Operations
    AFSOC
    1 SOW
    Spec Ops
    1st SOMUNS

