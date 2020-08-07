U.S. Air Force Maj. Clayton Seiler, commander of the 1st Special Operations Munitions Squadron, renders his first salute to his squadron at Hurlburt Field, Florida, July 8, 2020. As commander, Seiler will oversee the sustainment of 1st Special Operations Wing aircraft munitions including precision strike and various bomb rack delivery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Blake Wiles)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2020 15:49
|Photo ID:
|6269040
|VIRIN:
|200708-F-NS874-1047
|Resolution:
|6662x4441
|Size:
|20.18 MB
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US
|Hometown:
|ARVADA, CO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 1st Special Operations Munitions Squadron activation ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Blake Wiles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT