Homeland Security Investigations Miami seizes 81 vehicles destined for Venezuela

On June 16th HSI Miami’s Illicit Proceeds & Foreign Corruption Group, CBP Miami Field Office and their Outbound/Exodus Team in Fort Lauderdale seized 81 vehicles that are valued at approximately 3.2 million dollars. Vehicles seized were purchased by straw buyers of bad actors, some who are under indictment in the United States. Some of the vehicles are equipped with police equipment such as lights and sirens were going to Venezuelan National Police. HSI determined that the vehicles were being unlawfully exported in violation of U.S. laws and were seized.

