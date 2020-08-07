Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USD Lord Speaks at Brookings Virtual EU Defense Forum

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2020

    Photo by Lisa Ferdinando    

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment Ellen M. Lord discusses "Defense spending and capabilities after COVID-19" at the Brookings Institution's virtual EU Defense Washington Forum, at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., July 8, 2020. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

