    UNITED STATES

    07.07.2020

    200707-N-WD117-001 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (July 7, 2020) F/A-18E Super Hornets assigned to the Golden Warriors of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 87 returned to their home base at Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana in Virginia Beach, Va., following their six-month deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation aboard the nuclear powered aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jaima Fogg/Released)

    Golden Warriors
    (VFA) 87
    F/A-18E Super Hornets

