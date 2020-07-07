Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EODMU 8 conducts tower training operations [Image 6 of 10]

    EODMU 8 conducts tower training operations

    ROTA, SPAIN

    07.07.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Katie Cox 

    Commander Task Force 68

    200707-N-CE622-0573
    ROTA, Spain (July 7, 2020) -- Explosive ordnance disposal technicians, from Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 8 (EODMU 8), assigned to Navy Expeditionary Combat Force Europe-Africa/Task Force (CTF) 68, conduct a tower rappelling drill, July 7, 2020. CTF 68 provides explosive ordnance disposal operations, naval construction, expeditionary security, and theater security efforts in the 6th Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Katie Cox/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2020
    Date Posted: 07.08.2020 06:04
    Photo ID: 6268282
    VIRIN: 200707-N-CE622-0573
    Resolution: 4642x3095
    Size: 8.64 MB
    Location: ROTA, ES 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EODMU 8 conducts tower training operations [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Katie Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

