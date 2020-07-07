Coast Guard Rescue Three Near Treasure Island

U.S. Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco, San Francisco Fire, the San Francisco Police Department, and a Good Samaritan rescue three people from San Francisco Bay after their vessel capsized, July 7, 2020. The three individuals did not need medical attention and were transferred to Richmond Marina and their capsized vessel was towed to Clipper Cove Marina. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by U.S. Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco)

