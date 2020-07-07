Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard Rescue Three Near Treasure Island [Image 1 of 2]

    Coast Guard Rescue Three Near Treasure Island

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jordan Akiyama 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    U.S. Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco, San Francisco Fire, the San Francisco Police Department, and a Good Samaritan rescue three people from San Francisco Bay after their vessel capsized, July 7, 2020. The three individuals did not need medical attention and were transferred to Richmond Marina and their capsized vessel was towed to Clipper Cove Marina. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by U.S. Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2020
    Date Posted: 07.08.2020 01:19
    Photo ID: 6268104
    VIRIN: 200707-G-ED165-0001
    Resolution: 3264x2448
    Size: 1.85 MB
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Rescue Three Near Treasure Island [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Jordan Akiyama, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard Rescue Three Near Treasure Island
    Coast Guard Rescue Three Near Treasure Island

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    SAR
    Treasure Island
    San Francisco Bay
    Coast Guard
    July 7
    2020
    SFPD
    Airstation San Francisco
    SF Fire

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT