U.S. Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco, San Francisco Fire, the San Francisco Police Department, and a Good Samaritan rescue three people from San Francisco Bay after their vessel capsized, July 7, 2020. The three individuals did not need medical attention and were transferred to Richmond Marina and their capsized vessel was towed to Clipper Cove Marina. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by U.S. Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2020 01:19
|Photo ID:
|6268104
|VIRIN:
|200707-G-ED165-0001
|Resolution:
|3264x2448
|Size:
|1.85 MB
|Location:
|SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Rescue Three Near Treasure Island [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Jordan Akiyama, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
