Overall inspection

Airmen assigned to the 911th Maintenance Squadron perform a home station check inspection of a C-17 Globemaster III at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, July 7, 2020. Airmen performed the first-ever HSC in the new two-bay hangar that was built as part of the 911th Airlift Wing’s ongoing aircraft conversion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

