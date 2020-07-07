Airmen assigned to the 911th Maintenance Squadron perform a home station check inspection of a C-17 Globemaster III at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, July 7, 2020. Airmen performed the first-ever HSC in the new two-bay hangar that was built as part of the 911th Airlift Wing’s ongoing aircraft conversion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2020 15:02
|Photo ID:
|6267857
|VIRIN:
|200707-F-UJ876-1100
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|8.82 MB
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
This work, Overall inspection [Image 2 of 2], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
