200310-N-QE928-1135 (NORFOLK, Va.) An instructor explains the proper technique for a plank as part of a Navy Physical Readiness Test Evaluation Phase onboard Naval Station Norfolk, March 10. Throughout the week, groups of volunteers will perform exercises such as pushups, planks, and a 2k row. This is a planned evaluation around the fleet designed to set new performance standards and metrics for future physical readiness tests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Erika L. Kugler)

