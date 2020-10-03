200310-N-QE928-1135 (NORFOLK, Va.) An instructor explains the proper technique for a plank as part of a Navy Physical Readiness Test Evaluation Phase onboard Naval Station Norfolk, March 10. Throughout the week, groups of volunteers will perform exercises such as pushups, planks, and a 2k row. This is a planned evaluation around the fleet designed to set new performance standards and metrics for future physical readiness tests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Erika L. Kugler)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2020 13:12
|Photo ID:
|6267693
|VIRIN:
|200310-N-QE928-1135
|Resolution:
|1670x1050
|Size:
|315.98 KB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 200310-N-QE928-1135, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT