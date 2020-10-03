Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    200310-N-QE928-1135

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Chief of Naval Personnel

    200310-N-QE928-1135 (NORFOLK, Va.) An instructor explains the proper technique for a plank as part of a Navy Physical Readiness Test Evaluation Phase onboard Naval Station Norfolk, March 10. Throughout the week, groups of volunteers will perform exercises such as pushups, planks, and a 2k row. This is a planned evaluation around the fleet designed to set new performance standards and metrics for future physical readiness tests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Erika L. Kugler)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2020
    VIRIN: 200310-N-QE928-1135
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    PRT
    Physical Readiness Test
    Plank
    BCA

