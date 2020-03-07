200703-N-KK394-1132

CARIBBEAN SEA (July 3, 2020) Hull Technician 2nd Class Corey Triplett fires a .50 caliber machine gun from the forecastle of the Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Detroit (LCS 7) during a live fire exercise. Detroit is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson W. Branch/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.03.2020 Date Posted: 07.07.2020