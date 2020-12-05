Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Viper Demo Team practices at Shaw Air Force Base

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Benjamin Ingold 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Garret "Toro" Schmitz, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team pilot and commander, flies at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., May 12, 2020. The F-16 Viper Demonstration begins with an aggressive take-off to show the aerial performance of the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Benjamin Ingold)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2020
    Date Posted: 07.07.2020 11:57
    Photo ID: 6267587
    VIRIN: 200512-F-CD693-1052
    Resolution: 6162x4232
    Size: 12.64 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Viper Demo Team practices at Shaw Air Force Base, by SrA Benjamin Ingold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16
    Air Combat Command
    Air Force
    F-16 Viper
    Viper Demonstration Team

