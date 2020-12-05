Viper Demo Team practices at Shaw Air Force Base

U.S. Air Force Maj. Garret "Toro" Schmitz, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team pilot and commander, flies at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., May 12, 2020. The F-16 Viper Demonstration begins with an aggressive take-off to show the aerial performance of the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Benjamin Ingold)

