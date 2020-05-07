Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Jason Dunham Gets Underway for Sea Trials [Image 1 of 2]

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.05.2020

    Photo by Hendrick Dickson 

    Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC)

    200706-N-KP445-1009 NORFOLK, Virginia, (July 6, 2020) Tugboats prepare to maneuver USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) from the pier at BAE Systems Ship Repair as the ship gets underway for Sea Trials. The guided missile destroyer is completing an eight-month Docking Selected Restricted Availability (DSRA), awarded to BAE and managed by Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC). MARMC provides surface ship maintenance, management and oversight of private sector maintenance and fleet technical assistance to ships in the Mid-Atlantic region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Hendrick L. Dickson/Released).

    USS Jason Dunham
    MARMC
    Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center
    BAE Systems Ship Repair

