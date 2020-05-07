USS Jason Dunham Gets Underway for Sea Trials

200706-N-KP445-1009 NORFOLK, Virginia, (July 6, 2020) Tugboats prepare to maneuver USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) from the pier at BAE Systems Ship Repair as the ship gets underway for Sea Trials. The guided missile destroyer is completing an eight-month Docking Selected Restricted Availability (DSRA), awarded to BAE and managed by Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC). MARMC provides surface ship maintenance, management and oversight of private sector maintenance and fleet technical assistance to ships in the Mid-Atlantic region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Hendrick L. Dickson/Released).

