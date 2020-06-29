Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCB-3 Relieves NMCB-5, Returns to Tinian [Image 1 of 5]

    NMCB-3 Relieves NMCB-5, Returns to Tinian

    TINIAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    06.29.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3

    200629-N-HK422-1001 TINIAN, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (June 29, 2020) Builder 1st Class Joseph Cantoral, from Bronx, N.Y, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, Builder 3rd Class James Gilson, from Detroit, and Builder Constructionman Gabrielle Overhultz, from Baytown, Texas, both assigned to NMCB-3, inventory a tool kit for a relief in place/transfer of authority from NMCB-5 to NMCB-3. NMCB-3 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. The battalion stands ready to complete assigned tasking, support Humanitarian Aid/Disaster Relief and Major Combat Operations throughout the area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Construction Electrician Constructionman Marcus Henley/Released)

    TAGS

    Seabees
    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3
    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5
    Tinian

