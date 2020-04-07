Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Carson fireworks [Image 3 of 5]

    Fort Carson fireworks

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2020

    Photo by Capt. Daniel Parker 

    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Soldiers and Department of Defense ID card holders watch a fireworks show at Fort Carson, Colorado, July 4, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Daniel Parker)

    This work, Fort Carson fireworks [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Daniel Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

