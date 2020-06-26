Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Naval Station Norfolk’s port operations department named local television station’s “Military Unit of the Month” as hurricane season gets underway

    Naval Station Norfolk’s port operations department named local television station’s “Military Unit of the Month” as hurricane season gets underway

    UNITED STATES

    06.26.2020

    Photo by Brock Vergakis 

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    NORFOLK, Virginia -- Petty Officer 1st Class Ivan Godinez, a boatswain's mate from Lawrenceville, Georgia, speaks with local CBS affiliate WTKR-TV during a live broadcast at Naval Station (NAVSTA) Norfolk on Friday, June 26, 2020. NAVSTA Norfolk's port operations department was recognized as the television station's "Military Unit of the Month" for June as a way to educate Hampton Roads viewers on how the Navy prepares for hurricanes at the world’s largest naval installation.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2020
    Date Posted: 07.06.2020 12:50
    Photo ID: 6266804
    VIRIN: 200626-O-DK892-731
    Resolution: 2016x1512
    Size: 983.79 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Station Norfolk’s port operations department named local television station’s “Military Unit of the Month” as hurricane season gets underway, by Brock Vergakis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Naval Station Norfolk’s port operations department named local television station’s “Military Unit of the Month” as hurricane season gets underway

    TAGS

    port operations

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT