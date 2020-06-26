NORFOLK, Virginia -- Petty Officer 1st Class Ivan Godinez, a boatswain's mate from Lawrenceville, Georgia, speaks with local CBS affiliate WTKR-TV during a live broadcast at Naval Station (NAVSTA) Norfolk on Friday, June 26, 2020. NAVSTA Norfolk's port operations department was recognized as the television station's "Military Unit of the Month" for June as a way to educate Hampton Roads viewers on how the Navy prepares for hurricanes at the world’s largest naval installation.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.26.2020 Date Posted: 07.06.2020 12:50 Photo ID: 6266804 VIRIN: 200626-O-DK892-731 Resolution: 2016x1512 Size: 983.79 KB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Station Norfolk’s port operations department named local television station’s “Military Unit of the Month” as hurricane season gets underway, by Brock Vergakis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.