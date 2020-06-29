Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    JRTC, Fort Polk BMTC provides training space under constraints [Image 1 of 2]

    JRTC, Fort Polk BMTC provides training space under constraints

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2020

    Photo by Christy Graham 

    Fort Polk Public Affairs Office

    The Berry Mission Training Complex, located on Georgia Avenue near the northern water tower, is a go-to training site for units otherwise unable to train out in a field environment.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2020
    Date Posted: 07.06.2020 10:37
    Photo ID: 6266724
    VIRIN: 200629-A-IO011-103
    Resolution: 1190x790
    Size: 691.62 KB
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JRTC, Fort Polk BMTC provides training space under constraints [Image 2 of 2], by Christy Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JRTC, Fort Polk BMTC provides training space under constraints
    JRTC, Fort Polk BMTC provides training space under constraints

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    JRTC, Fort Polk BMTC provides training space under constraints

    TAGS

    JRTC
    Fort Polk
    Berry Mission Training Complex

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT