    NAVSEA’s new commander visits Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2020

    Photo by Shelby West 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Commander, Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), Vice Admiral Bill Galinis visited Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) June 30 to see firsthand how America’s Shipyard supports the NAVSEA mission of delivering ships and submarines back to the Fleet. Galinis’ visit included walkthroughs and discussions of ongoing work in NNSY’s Mechanical, Piping, Structural and Special Emphasis Shops.

    Date Taken: 06.30.2020
    Date Posted: 07.06.2020 10:10
    Photo ID: 6266708
    VIRIN: 200630-N-YO710-009
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.2 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 
    Naval Sea Systems Command
    NAVSEA
    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    VADM Bill Galinis

