NAVSEA’s new commander visits Norfolk Naval Shipyard

Commander, Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), Vice Admiral Bill Galinis visited Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) June 30 to see firsthand how America’s Shipyard supports the NAVSEA mission of delivering ships and submarines back to the Fleet. Galinis’ visit included walkthroughs and discussions of ongoing work in NNSY’s Mechanical, Piping, Structural and Special Emphasis Shops.

