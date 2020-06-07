NAVSEA’s new commander visits Norfolk Naval Shipyard

Photo By Shelby West | Commander, Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), Vice Admiral Bill Galinis visited...... read more read more Photo By Shelby West | Commander, Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), Vice Admiral Bill Galinis visited Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) June 30 to see firsthand how America’s Shipyard supports the NAVSEA mission of delivering ships and submarines back to the Fleet. Galinis’ visit included walkthroughs and discussions of ongoing work in NNSY’s Mechanical, Piping, Structural and Special Emphasis Shops. see less | View Image Page

Just days after taking the helm of Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), Vice Admiral Bill Galinis visited Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) June 30 to see firsthand how America’s Shipyard supports the NAVSEA mission of delivering ships and submarines back to the Fleet.



Galinis met with senior shipyard leaders to discuss his command priorities before visiting the waterfront to learn more about how NNSY delivers warfighting capability for the Navy and nation.



Beyond a focus of ensuring combat power via on-time delivery of ships, submarines, and systems, Galinis said he is prioritizing digital capabilities, expanding leadership opportunities for all NAVSEA personnel, and establishing a culture of excellence based on integrity, trust, toughness and competence.



“Delivering ships, submarines, and systems on time is our number one priority, and this team in particular plays into that every day,” he said. “Do not underestimate how important that is--and you are--to our Navy and our country.”



As part of showing integrity and building trust, Galinis challenged NNSY leaders to develop their teams and improve diversity of thought by providing leadership opportunities for all, including personnel early in their careers. “Those folks are out there. We have to find them, develop them, and bring them forward,” he said.



Addressing how inclusion relates to many of the protests and discussions being held nationwide in recent weeks, Galinis pointed out, “We’re having a conversation that’s long overdue about equality for all. It’s very important for our workforce that we continue those conversations. I don’t care what your skin color is, what your gender is, or what your age is, we’re looking for the best people to build our team. We need a level playing field so everybody can compete and win.”



Galinis’ visit included walkthroughs and discussions of ongoing work in NNSY’s Mechanical, Piping, Structural and Special Emphasis Shops. The shops are currently supporting work on a variety of projects including USS George H.W. Bush’s (CVN 77) Drydocking Planned Incremental Availability (DPIA), USS Wyoming’s (SSBN 742) Engineered Refueling Overhaul, and USS San Francisco (SSN 711), undergoing conversion into a Moored Training Ship for training the next generations of Fleet operators.



During his tour Galinis discussed NAVSEA’s Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program (SIOP), a 20-year, $21 billion program dedicated to completely refurbishing the nation’s four public shipyards by modernizing equipment, improving workflow and upgrading dry docks and facilities. As part of SIOP, NNSY’s Dry Dock 4 is currently undergoing a $165 million renovation spanning nearly three years.



“There is an alignment in the Navy right now that we need to reinvest in the public shipyards,” Galinis said. In addition to the larger SIOP projects, he added there will also be a focus on improving the “day-to-day infrastructure” of the shipyards.



As the leader of the Navy’s largest systems command, Galinis oversees a global workforce of more than 83,000 military and civilian personnel responsible for the research, development, delivery and maintenance of the Navy’s ships, submarines and combat and weapons systems. Already familiar with the Hampton Roads Navy community, Galinis previously served as commanding officer of Norfolk Ship Support Activity (NSSA).



“This visit provided an excellent opportunity to show Vice Admiral Galinis how we are executing our and NAVSEA’s top priorities—achieving excellence in repair and modernization of ships and submarines, with superior quality and reliable delivery,” said Shipyard Commander Captain Kai Torkelson. “Additionally, we align completely to building a stronger team by leveling the playing field through developing the talent within every one of us, regardless of any identifier such as race, gender or age, then we will achieve win after win in all areas, for our people and our nation.”