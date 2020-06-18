Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC Southeast civilian employee retires after 48 years of service

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2020

    Photo by Susan Brink 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southeast

    Michele Smith, utility analyst (left) receives an American flag from Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Southeast Commanding Officer Capt. Mike Monreal (right) that was flown over the command, June 18, in honor of her retirement after 48 years of government service.

