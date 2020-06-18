NAVFAC Southeast civilian employee retires after 48 years of service

Michele Smith, utility analyst (left) receives an American flag from Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Southeast Commanding Officer Capt. Mike Monreal (right) that was flown over the command, June 18, in honor of her retirement after 48 years of government service.

