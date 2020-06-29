Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st MEU radio operators conduct communication exercise [Image 4 of 4]

    31st MEU radio operators conduct communication exercise

    CAMP GONSALVES, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.29.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Brienna Tuck 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit     

    Lance Cpl. Dylan E. Susewitz, a radio operator with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) and a native of Alpena, Michigan, participates in a communication exercise at the Jungle Warfare Training Center, Okinawa, Japan, June 29, 2020. The exercise was conducted to test the 31st MEU’s long range, non-satellite communication abilities in an austere environment. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brienna Tuck)

    Date Taken: 06.29.2020
    Date Posted: 07.06.2020 01:01
    Photo ID: 6266526
    VIRIN: 200629-M-WH885-1063
    Resolution: 4493x2995
    Size: 3.36 MB
    Location: CAMP GONSALVES, OKINAWA, JP 
    Hometown: ALPENA, MI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st MEU radio operators conduct communication exercise [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Brienna Tuck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

