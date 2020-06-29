31st MEU radio operators conduct communication exercise

Lance Cpl. Dylan E. Susewitz, a radio operator with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) and a native of Alpena, Michigan, participates in a communication exercise at the Jungle Warfare Training Center, Okinawa, Japan, June 29, 2020. The exercise was conducted to test the 31st MEU’s long range, non-satellite communication abilities in an austere environment. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brienna Tuck)

