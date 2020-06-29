Lance Cpl. Dylan E. Susewitz, a radio operator with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) and a native of Alpena, Michigan, participates in a communication exercise at the Jungle Warfare Training Center, Okinawa, Japan, June 29, 2020. The exercise was conducted to test the 31st MEU’s long range, non-satellite communication abilities in an austere environment. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brienna Tuck)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2020 01:01
|Photo ID:
|6266526
|VIRIN:
|200629-M-WH885-1063
|Resolution:
|4493x2995
|Size:
|3.36 MB
|Location:
|CAMP GONSALVES, OKINAWA, JP
|Hometown:
|ALPENA, MI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 31st MEU radio operators conduct communication exercise [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Brienna Tuck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
