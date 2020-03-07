Ike Supports Naval Operations in 5th Fleet Area of Operations

200703-N-QD512-1001 ARABIAN SEA (July 3, 2020) The aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) commemorates its 169th consecutive day at sea July 3, 2020. Ike is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb J. Sarten/Released)

