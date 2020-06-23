Coast Guard, NOAA OLE conduct joint patrols around Hawaii Island

Coast Guard and NOAA Office of Law Enforcement crews aboard a Coast Guard Cutter William Hart (WPC 1134) small boat patrol off Hawaii Island in June 2020. The agencies conducted a 10-day joint operation conduct enforcement and public education of the rules under the Endangered Species Act, Marine Mammal Protection Act, and Magnuson Stevens Act. Protecting Hawaii’s thriving oceans and marine mammals is vital to long term sustainability. (U.S. Coast Guard video by USCGC William Hart/Released)

