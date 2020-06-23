Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard, NOAA OLE conduct joint patrols around Hawaii Island [Image 5 of 5]

    Coast Guard, NOAA OLE conduct joint patrols around Hawaii Island

    HI, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2020

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    Coast Guard and NOAA Office of Law Enforcement crews aboard a Coast Guard Cutter William Hart (WPC 1134) small boat patrol off Hawaii Island in June 2020. The agencies conducted a 10-day joint operation conduct enforcement and public education of the rules under the Endangered Species Act, Marine Mammal Protection Act, and Magnuson Stevens Act. Protecting Hawaii’s thriving oceans and marine mammals is vital to long term sustainability. (U.S. Coast Guard video by USCGC William Hart/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2020
    Federal, State agencies partner to protect marine life around Hawaii Island

    Partnerships
    District 14
    Coast Guard
    Hawaii
    ESA
    MSA
    Fisheries
    MMPA
    Operation Nemo

